Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport is expanding

The Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport board in Bay County talked about several...
By Alex Joyce
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Our local airport is expanding to meet a need after seeing so much growth.

The Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport board in Bay County met Wednesday. They talked about several expansion projects.

Some of those expansion efforts include increased parking and a bigger TSA checkpoint.

The chairman of the ECP board says this will make going through the airport much easier.

“Everything that would make a passenger happier and give them more room and more opportunities in the terminal, we’re going to try to address,” Glen McDonald, Chairman of The Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport, said. “Both in the short term and the long term.”

The expansion projects are under construction right now. There is no timeline for when they will be finished.

