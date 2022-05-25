Panama City Commissioners approve Walgreens opioid settlement

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Commissioners are making sure locals get the benefits they are entitled to after Walgreens reached a $683 million settlement with the state of Florida earlier this month.

They approved the Settlement Participation Form for Walgreens Opioid Litigation at Tuesday’s meeting.

The form ensures people get the benefits they’re entitled to from the settlement.

It will be paid out over the next 18 years.

