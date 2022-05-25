Advertisement

Panama City’s 13 lift stations will get a ‘lift’

Panama City working towards fixing several lift stations.
Panama City working towards fixing several lift stations.
By Victoria Scott
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City commissioners approved nine engineering firms for Phase 1 of the 13 Lift Stations Project at Tuesday’s meeting.

They help the flow of Panama City’s sewer system. The lift stations will either be replaced or refurbished.

City Manager Mark McQueen said commissioners hope to have the engineering designs completed in the next four-to-six months.

McQueen also said they would then be put out for construction.

