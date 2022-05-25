Advertisement

Rutherford High School seniors graduate

By Dani Travis
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In Panama City, Rutherford High School seniors walked across the stage and into their next phase of life Tuesday evening.

The graduating class of 2022 gathered in Tommy Oliver Stadium alongside district officials for their special night. Principal L. Coy Pilson said between Hurricane Michael and the pandemic, this graduating class has overcome many adversities to be here today. Pilson said once a ram, always a ram.

Congratulations to the graduates of Rutherford High School.

