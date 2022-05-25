Advertisement

This week’s 850strong Student of the Week is.....

By Alex Joyce
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s 850 strong student of the week is a shining star at Hutchison Beach Elementary.

Bella Wakstein volunteers for any service project she can be a part of. From completing her work inside the classroom to helping local charities, Bella exemplifies leadership.

Bella says her teacher, Mrs. Bosse, is great and helped her enjoy class.

“She’s an awesome teacher and I used to not like math, but she made me enjoy it a lot,” Bella, a fifth-grader at Hutchison Beach Elementary, said.

As Bella heads to the sixth grade at Surfside Middle School, she says she’ll miss her principal the most.

