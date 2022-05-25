Advertisement

Visit PCB launches “Fun. For. All.” campaign

By Katie Bente
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - May is National Mobility Awareness Month, and Visit Panama City Beach is making sure the white sandy beaches are accessible to everyone.

The new “Fun.For.All.” initiative highlights the city’s commitment to welcoming all travelers.

Multiple beach accesses offer elevated boardwalks, beach wheelchair rentals, and Mobi-Mats.

Some of the area’s most popular restaurants are also wheelchair accessible, such as Runaway Island and Pineapple Willy’s.

But, that’s only the beginning.

”In launching this initiative, we’ve discovered that we truly are accessible for everyone. So no matter what your challenge may be, or what you’re coming to Panama City Beach for, you are going to find all types of activities that you can do while you’re here in the destination and you’re going to have fun,” Jayna Leach, Vice President of Marketing for Visit Panama City Beach, said.

Hot spots like St. Andrews State Park, Pier Park, and WonderWorks are all wheelchair accessible as well.

