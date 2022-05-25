Wear it Wednesday styled by Goodwill
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - For this week’s Wear it Wednesday, Sam and Jessica went bargain shopping at Goodwill.
A portion of all sales at area Goodwill stores goes right back into our local community.
Lisa Gartner, a stylist from Goodwill, joined the NewsChannel 7 Today team in studio to discuss the viewer-voted winning looks.
Sam was styled in a yellow high-neck sleeves dress.
Jessica was styled in a red wrap dress.
Each dress Sam and Jessica picked out was only about $8.
To hear more about all Goodwill offers to the community, you can watch the full segment above.
Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.