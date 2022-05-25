Advertisement

Wednesday Forecast

Meteorologist Ryan Michaels says storms move through NWFL today.
By Ryan Michaels
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Dress comfortably and bring the rain gear. Temperatures only reach the lower 80s before the showers and storms move in to cool us off.

The storms are developing off an approaching upper level trough and surface cold front to our west. We’ll see this pattern keep us unsettled not only today but into Thursday as well as the cold front nears.

Showers and thunderstorms will be likely this afternoon and through much of Thursday in this setup. 1-3″ of rain can be expected for most of NWFL through this period with some potential for strong or severe storms.

The good news is the cold front clears out Thursday night into Friday morning and skies clear out in time for the Memorial Day Weekend!

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy skies with showers and thunderstorms developing throughout the day. Highs today only reach the low 80s before the rain moves in. Your 7 Day Forecast has another stormy day for Thursday with skies clearing out nicely by Friday and for the Memorial Day Weekend.

