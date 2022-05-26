Advertisement

Beware of jury duty scams

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - When you’re summoned for jury duty, it is important that you respond. However, it is also important to make sure the summoning is legitimate.

Crime and Safety Analyst Paul Vecker stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio to warn viewers of a scam he claims is becoming more common. Vecker said scammers are now calling and telling individuals they missed jury duty and must pay a fine to avoid jail time.

Vecker said it is important that these claims are verified first, and to know the warning signs of a scam.

To learn more about how to protect your finances and personal information, watch the video attached to this story.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blue Springs (pictured) and Spring Creek will be getting updated rules this summer.
New rules coming for Blue Springs, Spring Creek
Arrests have been made.
PCB Police arrest 21 men for human trafficking, internet crimes involving children
PCB riots arrests
More charges made in PCB riots in March
Bright and early Wednesday morning, a select few Bay Point tenants got to steer in and take...
Front row boats take their slips early at Point South Marina at Bay Point
The Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport board in Bay County talked about several...
Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport is expanding

Latest News

Summer reading programs at the Bay County Public Library
Generic scam
Beware of jury duty scams
Alchemy Extreme Fat Loss and Recomposition
Getting started on your fitness journey for this week’s Summer Shape-Up
Getting Started with Summer Shape-Up
Summer Shape-Up How to Start