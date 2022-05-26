Beware of jury duty scams

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - When you’re summoned for jury duty, it is important that you respond. However, it is also important to make sure the summoning is legitimate.

Crime and Safety Analyst Paul Vecker stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio to warn viewers of a scam he claims is becoming more common. Vecker said scammers are now calling and telling individuals they missed jury duty and must pay a fine to avoid jail time.

Vecker said it is important that these claims are verified first, and to know the warning signs of a scam.

To learn more about how to protect your finances and personal information, watch the video attached to this story.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.