Advertisement

Body of American man pulled from Rome’s Tiber River

The 15th century Sisto bridge is reflected on the Tiber river in downtown Rome, Thursday, Sept....
The 15th century Sisto bridge is reflected on the Tiber river in downtown Rome, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020.(Gregorio Borgia | AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROME (AP) — Italian police say the body of a 21-year-old American man was pulled from the Tiber River on Thursday, and an investigation was underway to determine the cause of death.

The family of Elija Oliphant of Dallas, Texas, reported him missing on Tuesday after he left the hotel and never returned. They had arrived on holiday a day earlier.

The body was found in a section of the river near the Trastevere neighborhood, famous for its nightlife and popularity with foreign students.

The family had published an appeal on social media on Wednesday, including posting pictures of the smiling young man after voting in the November 2022 U.S. election. The appeal put his age at 22.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blue Springs (pictured) and Spring Creek will be getting updated rules this summer.
New rules coming for Blue Springs, Spring Creek
Arrests have been made.
PCB Police arrest 21 men for human trafficking, internet crimes involving children
PCB riots arrests
More charges made in PCB riots in March
Bright and early Wednesday morning, a select few Bay Point tenants got to steer in and take...
Front row boats take their slips early at Point South Marina at Bay Point
The Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport board in Bay County talked about several...
Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport is expanding

Latest News

Summer reading programs at the Bay County Public Library
Ray Liotta arrives at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2021 Festival Honors on Sunday, Oct. 24,...
Ray Liotta, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Field of Dreams’ star, dies
Generic scam
Beware of jury duty scams
Destruction is seen in Kharkiv, Ukraine, as the war drags on.
Russia slams sanctions, seeks to blame West for food crisis