Advertisement

Cruise ship smokestack catches fire in Turks & Caicos

Smoke is seen rising from the Carnival Freedom cruise ship on Thursday, May 26, in Grand Turk.
Smoke is seen rising from the Carnival Freedom cruise ship on Thursday, May 26, in Grand Turk.(Jana Posey via KPLC)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The smokestack of a Carnival Cruise ship docked in the Turks & Caicos Islands has caught on fire, and officials let guests and crew members go ashore as heavy smoke billowed into the air.

Carnival said in a statement that no one was injured during Thursday’s incident in Grand Turk.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the fire.

Passengers filmed the incident.

The company said all guests and crew were safe.

The Carnival Freedom had departed Florida on Monday for a five-day cruise.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blue Springs (pictured) and Spring Creek will be getting updated rules this summer.
New rules coming for Blue Springs, Spring Creek
Arrests have been made.
PCB Police arrest 21 men for human trafficking, internet crimes involving children
PCB riots arrests
More charges made in PCB riots in March
Bright and early Wednesday morning, a select few Bay Point tenants got to steer in and take...
Front row boats take their slips early at Point South Marina at Bay Point
The Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport board in Bay County talked about several...
Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport is expanding

Latest News

A horse that fell into a Florida pond is rescued and is expected to make a full recovery.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Horse rescued from drowning in deep pond
Former President Donald Trump must answer questions under oath in New York state’s civil...
Trump loses appeal, must testify in New York civil probe
High gas prices are shown in Los Angeles, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. To drive, or not to drive?...
More Memorial Day travel expected, despite high gas prices
A crying girl is comforted outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday.
Police face questions over Texas school shooting response