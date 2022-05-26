Advertisement

Dog and pig duo named Timon and Pumba get adopted together

Timon and Pumba were adopted together and will live out their days at an animal sanctuary in...
Timon and Pumba were adopted together and will live out their days at an animal sanctuary in Arizona.(Arizona Humane Society/Better Piggies Rescue)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW RIVER, Ariz. (Gray News) – An unlikely duo has found a forever home at an animal sanctuary in Arizona.

A Chihuahua and a pig aptly named Timon and Pumba found their way from the Arizona Humane Society to their permanent home at Better Piggies Rescue.

The humane society said although it’s not always recommended for pigs and dogs to live together, the pair loved to visit each other during their stay at the shelter. Better Piggies Rescue adopted the two together.

In a Facebook post, Better Piggies Rescue said Pumba has made himself right at home in the front of the sanctuary.

“He’s a natural greeter, and I can’t wait for everyone to meet him when we start up tours in September,” the sanctuary wrote. “Plus, he needs to be near his best friend, Timon, who we are working with to become a sanctuary dog.”

The sanctuary said their biggest expense is medical bills. If you would like to donate, you can send money via Venmo or PayPal to @betterpiggiesrescue.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blue Springs (pictured) and Spring Creek will be getting updated rules this summer.
New rules coming for Blue Springs, Spring Creek
Arrests have been made.
PCB Police arrest 21 men for human trafficking, internet crimes involving children
PCB riots arrests
More charges made in PCB riots in March
Bright and early Wednesday morning, a select few Bay Point tenants got to steer in and take...
Front row boats take their slips early at Point South Marina at Bay Point
The Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport board in Bay County talked about several...
Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport is expanding

Latest News

Summer reading programs at the Bay County Public Library
Ray Liotta arrives at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2021 Festival Honors on Sunday, Oct. 24,...
Ray Liotta, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Field of Dreams’ star, dies
Generic scam
Beware of jury duty scams
The 15th century Sisto bridge is reflected on the Tiber river in downtown Rome, Thursday, Sept....
Body of American man pulled from Rome’s Tiber River
Destruction is seen in Kharkiv, Ukraine, as the war drags on.
Russia slams sanctions, seeks to blame West for food crisis