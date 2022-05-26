Advertisement

Florida Roots preparing for match number 5 this weekend

By Scott Rossman
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Florida Roots are getting set for their fifth match of the regular season, with that match on the road at Tallahassee Saturday. The team, under the guidance of new coach Richard Kinniburgh, have split their first two matches. They opened with this win over Tallahassee, then suffered losses to Jacksonville and Pensacola. The match against Jacksonville particulary though, a 4-1 loss back on May 11th.

They did rebound in their last match with a 2-1 win at Mobile, again evening the team mark at two and two. Wednesday night we spoke with coach K about his team’s performance one third through the schedule.

”So it’s been an interesting four games.” coach Kinniburgh told us. “I’ve seen the team almost at its best. I’ve also seen the ugly side. And it’s just getting that ratio because we certainly seem to be better in first halves than we have been in the second halves. That’s said, the last game, I wasn’t there, but the guys did incredibly well coming back from 1-1 to win 2-1, with a second half goal. Which obviously not only made me happy for the result, but made me happy for the kind of evolution I’m trying to put behind us.”

That match at Tallahassee Saturday night set for 7 o’clock eastern time.

