A fun event is coming to McKenzie Park

By Alex Joyce
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The 2nd Annual Red, White and BBQ event will take place at McKenzie Park this Saturday.

Proceeds from the event will go to support the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center.

The event will include the farmer’s market, a barbecue competition, kids cook competition, corn hole, live music, and more.

“The farmer’s market starts very early at 7:00 a.m.,” Lori Allen, Executive Director at Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center, said. “A lot of our events will start kicking off around 10:00 a.m. and the sampling event for barbecue will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.”

If you’re still looking for Memorial Day weekend plans, then the Red, White and BBQ event has you covered.

