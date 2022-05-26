Getting started on your fitness journey for this week’s Summer Shape-Up

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The NewsChannel 7 Today team is headed into week two of Alchemy Extreme Fat Loss and Recomposition.

The team had Coach JT, a personal development coach, in-studio to give tips on starting any fitness journey.

Coach JT has six tips you can do today to impact your health and lose weight:

1-START: cutting out carbs/sugar, alcohol, and meals out to eat.

2-START: eating lean protein, veggies, and fats.

3-START: cutting your portions down to 1/2 to 1/3 of your normal size and eat more often.

4-START: drinking ½ your body weight in ounces of water.

5-START: doing strength and cardio exercises every day for even 15-30 minutes.

6- JUST START: don’t wait to be excited or motivated or for things to be perfect. They never will be.

To hear more from Coach JT and the progress Sam, Jessica, and Ryan are seeing, watch the segments attached to the article.

