Advertisement

Getting started on your fitness journey for this week’s Summer Shape-Up

By Sam Martello
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The NewsChannel 7 Today team is headed into week two of Alchemy Extreme Fat Loss and Recomposition.

The team had Coach JT, a personal development coach, in-studio to give tips on starting any fitness journey.

Coach JT has six tips you can do today to impact your health and lose weight:

1-START: cutting out carbs/sugar, alcohol, and meals out to eat.

2-START: eating lean protein, veggies, and fats.

3-START: cutting your portions down to 1/2 to 1/3 of your normal size and eat more often.

4-START: drinking ½ your body weight in ounces of water.

5-START: doing strength and cardio exercises every day for even 15-30 minutes.

6- JUST START: don’t wait to be excited or motivated or for things to be perfect. They never will be.

To hear more from Coach JT and the progress Sam, Jessica, and Ryan are seeing, watch the segments attached to the article.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blue Springs (pictured) and Spring Creek will be getting updated rules this summer.
New rules coming for Blue Springs, Spring Creek
Arrests have been made.
PCB Police arrest 21 men for human trafficking, internet crimes involving children
PCB riots arrests
More charges made in PCB riots in March
Bright and early Wednesday morning, a select few Bay Point tenants got to steer in and take...
Front row boats take their slips early at Point South Marina at Bay Point
The Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport board in Bay County talked about several...
Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport is expanding

Latest News

Getting Started with Summer Shape-Up
Summer Shape-Up How to Start
Golden Apple Winner Vickie Taws
Golden Apple Winner Vickie Taws
Summer Shape-Up Progress Report
Summer Shape-Up Progress Report
Red, White, BBQ Memorial Day Event
Red, White, and BBQ