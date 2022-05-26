Holmes baseball team honored at State Capitol Wednesday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Holmes baseball team thought the trip to Fort Myers last week, where it won the 1A state championship, was the final road trip of the season. Turns out, there was one more trip for the Blue Devils to take!

The team was invited to the State Capitol Wednesday, the invitation set up by Holmes Sheriff John Tate. He arranged for the team to be received and recognized on the floor of the State House of Representatives. The players and coaches arrived at the Capitol around 10:30 eastern, and toured the Senate Chamber before making their way to the House. They were recognized and honored with a brief proclamation by State Representative Brad Drake, who represents Holmes County in District 5. The players then able to watch some debate and votes in the House. After leaving the Capitol, it was on to lunch in Tallahassee, before busing it back home to Holmes High School. Julia caught up with them there and she talked with the Blue Devils about this big day!

“It was an experience for all of us you know.” head coach Jeromy Powell told us. “It was the first time that I’ve been to the Capitol, and I’m sure the first time all the kids have been before. And I think it probably meant a little more to us coaches than it did the players, but it was pretty cool to see them on House floor voting on bills and what not. And get to see how that process works. But it was an honor to be there and be invited like we were.”

