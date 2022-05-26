JJ Bleday working through first season in Triple-A

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Mosley alum JJ Bleday is now just a phone call away from making his Major League debut. Some work remains though before that call is likely to be made. The 4th overall pick out of Vandy by the Marlins in the 2019 draft, Bleday is spending this season with the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, the Marlins Triple-A franchise. JJ started rather slowly on that level, hitting just .189 in April. He got red-hot to start May, taking his average up some 33 points. He’s cooled again just a bit, and currently he’s hitting .201 with 7 homers and 17 RBI. I caught up with JJ recently and asked him about the transition from Double-A in Pensacola to Triple-A in Jax!

“So far it’s been a great learning experience.” JJ told me. “You know the only difference I see with Double and Triple-A is one, you’re pretty much playing big-leaguers on a daily basis. And they have game plans and they get paid too. So they’re coming at you, and trying to expose your weaknesses. But then again they still make mistakes. So it’s all about just being prepared and competing pitch to pitch.”

As for his recent hot streak, well there was no magic involved, just a matter of focus and hard work beginning to pay off in a more visible way.

“I’ve been on time a lot, a lot better, more frequently the past few weeks, especially during the road trip.” Bleday said. “I just felt comfortable and just felt aggressive on my approach and on the heater. So that’s really what it comes down to and we’ve got a long season to go. And I’m looking forward to getting better. "

JJ says it’s human nature to every once in awhile glance at the Marlins roster, watch their games, see who’s healthy, who’s not. But his focus on a day by day, hour by hour basis, is what he’s doing in Jacksonville. He says he knows if he takes care of all that, eventually the numbers will be there and his time will come.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.