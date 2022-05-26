Advertisement

New York police save visually impaired man who fell onto subway tracks

Detective Henry Greco, left, and Officer Jason Macaluso, right, saved Suleiman Rifai, center,...
Detective Henry Greco, left, and Officer Jason Macaluso, right, saved Suleiman Rifai, center, after he fell onto subway tracks in New York.(Metropolitan Transportation Authority, State of New York via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - This week, authorities in New York honored two New York City police officers who rescued a man from an oncoming train on the subway.

Last Wednesday, Officer Jason Macaluso and Detective Henry Greco saw Suleiman Rifai, 61, struggling after falling onto the tracks.

They pulled the visually impaired man to safety just in time as a train was pulling into the station.

According to a Metropolitan Transit Authority press release, Rifai told the officers, “You are my friends for life for saving my life.”

This week, authorities in New York honored two New York City police officers who rescued a man from an oncoming train on the subway. (MTA via CNN Newsource)

The MTA gave Macaluso and Greco “Hero-of-the-Subway” commendations. It is the highest honor for a non-employee.

The officers were reunited with Rifai for the first time since the incident at the MTA’s monthly board meeting.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blue Springs (pictured) and Spring Creek will be getting updated rules this summer.
New rules coming for Blue Springs, Spring Creek
Arrests have been made.
PCB Police arrest 21 men for human trafficking, internet crimes involving children
PCB riots arrests
More charges made in PCB riots in March
Bright and early Wednesday morning, a select few Bay Point tenants got to steer in and take...
Front row boats take their slips early at Point South Marina at Bay Point
The Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport board in Bay County talked about several...
Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport is expanding

Latest News

Getting Started with Summer Shape-Up
Summer Shape-Up How to Start
Golden Apple Winner Vickie Taws
Golden Apple Winner Vickie Taws
Summer Shape-Up Progress Report
Summer Shape-Up Progress Report
Red, White, BBQ Memorial Day Event
Red, White, and BBQ
Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, was the scene of a shooting that killed 19 students...
Texas elementary school shooting: What we know