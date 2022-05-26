Advertisement

Panama City Beach Commissioners approve Mexico Beach aid agreement

The Panama City Beach city council discussed a new milestone to the Front Beach Road Community Redevelopment Area (CRA) project Thursday night.(WJHG)
By Victoria Scott
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach officials are continuing their efforts to build relationships with cities across the bridge.

Commissioners approved a mutual aid agreement with Mexico Beach at Thursday’s meeting. Panama City Beach already has agreements with Panama City, the airport, Lynn Haven, Callaway, and others.

The agreements allow neighboring agencies to get the resources they need in times of emergencies.

Officials said they see the value of these partnerships. Prior examples of cities helping each other include Hurricane Michael and the Chipola Complex Wildfire.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

