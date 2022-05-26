Panama City Beach Commissioners go in different direction with taxi rates

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Taxi cab drivers in Panama City Beach are no longer dealing with the set rates established by the city back in 2014.

City commissioners decided to repeal Resolution No. 22-165 at Thursday’s meeting.

Those in favor of keeping the resolution asked for a 20 percent increase. Commissioners ultimately decided to do away with the resolution entirely.

Officials said a decade ago there were a lot of taxi companies in the city, but services like Uber changed that dynamic.

