Panama City Beach Commissioners go in different direction with taxi rates

Panama City Beach council members are asking for the public's input through a mail-in survey.
Panama City Beach council members are asking for the public's input through a mail-in survey.(WJHG/WECP)
By Victoria Scott
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Taxi cab drivers in Panama City Beach are no longer dealing with the set rates established by the city back in 2014.

City commissioners decided to repeal Resolution No. 22-165 at Thursday’s meeting.

Those in favor of keeping the resolution asked for a 20 percent increase. Commissioners ultimately decided to do away with the resolution entirely.

Officials said a decade ago there were a lot of taxi companies in the city, but services like Uber changed that dynamic.

