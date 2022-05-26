Panama City Beach Fire Chief urges public to monitor beach warning flags

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Beach Fire and Rescue Department isn’t taking any risks over Memorial Day weekend.

Fire Chief Ray Morgan said his crew is fully staffed and equipped with all of the necessary resources.

His team isn’t messing around when it comes to rip current safety, either. Morgan said the fire department expects Friday to be a high-risk day for rip currents. They predict the rest of the weekend will be moderate.

He said paying attention to beach warning flags can’t be stressed enough, especially with the influx of people coming this weekend.

“The biggest challenge we face is the weather and just the sheer amount of people,” Morgan said. “We want people to come here, enjoy our beautiful beach, take home great memories with your family. You can’t do that if you lose your loved ones and that’s the last thing we want. So we just need the public’s help monitoring those flags for us.”

If you go into the Gulf when double-red flags are flying, you could face a $500 fine.

