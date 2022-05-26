Advertisement

Panama City man arrested after contracting fraud investigation

Frank Pollara is accused of stealing vehicles from a victim while presenting himself as a...
Frank Pollara is accused of stealing vehicles from a victim while presenting himself as a contractor.(Bay County Jail)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City man is facing charges after allegedly stealing vehicles when hired as a contractor.

Springfield Police say they received a complaint about Frank Charles Pollara, 79, contracting without a license. Police say Pollara represented himself to the victim as a contractor and stole a camper and car.

Wednesday, a search warrant was served at Pollara’s business on West 6th Street. They say the victim’s stolen car and camper were there. They seized the vehicles as well as business records.

Investigators say more charges are expected.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrests have been made.
PCB Police arrest 21 men for human trafficking, internet crimes involving children
Blue Springs (pictured) and Spring Creek will be getting updated rules this summer.
New rules coming for Blue Springs, Spring Creek
PCB riots arrests
More charges made in PCB riots in March
Bright and early Wednesday morning, a select few Bay Point tenants got to steer in and take...
Front row boats take their slips early at Point South Marina at Bay Point
The Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport board in Bay County talked about several...
Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport is expanding

Latest News

Panama City Beach council members are asking for the public's input through a mail-in survey.
Panama City Beach Commissioners go in different direction with taxi rates
The Panama City Beach city council discussed a new milestone to the Front Beach Road Community...
Panama City Beach Commissioners approve Mexico Beach aid agreement
One of the five bobcats at the Bear Creek Feline Center in Panama City.
Bobcat recovering after getting hit by a car on Highway 231
Taxi cab rates
If you go into the Gulf when double-red flags are flying, you could face a $500 fine.
Panama City Beach Fire Chief urges public to monitor beach warning flags