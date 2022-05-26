Summer reading programs at the Bay County Public Library

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Summer has arrived, and many children get to enjoy a long break from school to spend time with family and have fun. Keeping their minds sharp during this break is important for their return to school in the fall.

Sarah Burris, marketing coordinator at the Bay County Public Library, stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio to tell viewers about summer reading programs for kids available at all the Northwest Regional Library locations.

Burris said this year’s theme is “Oceans of Possibilities.” She said topics will include sea creatures, mermaids, pirates, and more.

To learn more about the summer reading programs, watch the video attached to this story.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.