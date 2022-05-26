Tanker truck rolls over in Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol were called to the scene of a rolled-over tanker truck Thursday morning. It happened on State Road 69 about a mile south of County Road 274 around 6 a.m.

Troopers tell WJHG that the tanker did spill fuel onto the road. Bay County Hazmat is on scene assisting with the leak.

Please use caution while in the area.

