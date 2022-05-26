Advertisement

Tanker truck rolls over in Calhoun County

Tanker crash on State Road 69 in Calhoun County
Tanker crash on State Road 69 in Calhoun County(FHP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol were called to the scene of a rolled-over tanker truck Thursday morning. It happened on State Road 69 about a mile south of County Road 274 around 6 a.m.

Troopers tell WJHG that the tanker did spill fuel onto the road. Bay County Hazmat is on scene assisting with the leak.

Please use caution while in the area.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blue Springs (pictured) and Spring Creek will be getting updated rules this summer.
New rules coming for Blue Springs, Spring Creek
Arrests have been made.
PCB Police arrest 21 men for human trafficking, internet crimes involving children
PCB riots arrests
More charges made in PCB riots in March
Bright and early Wednesday morning, a select few Bay Point tenants got to steer in and take...
Front row boats take their slips early at Point South Marina at Bay Point
The Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport board in Bay County talked about several...
Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport is expanding

Latest News

Getting Started with Summer Shape-Up
Summer Shape-Up How to Start
Golden Apple Winner Vickie Taws
Golden Apple Winner Vickie Taws
Summer Shape-Up Progress Report
Summer Shape-Up Progress Report
Red, White, BBQ Memorial Day Event
Red, White, and BBQ
Even though the school year is now over, we want to honor one of our local teachers....
Vickie Taws wins the Golden Apple