Thursday Forecast

It’s an active morning on radar with yesterday’s band of showers still dropping rain over most of NWFL. It stalled out over our Eastern Counties toward the end of the day yesterday and southerly flow is spreading it back out across a good portion of the Panhandle. Most in NWFL saw 2-3″ of rain, but southeast of Hwy231 rain totals rise to over 8″, especially around Cape San Blas to Port St. Joe to White City in Gulf County.

We’ll need to rain gear up again today, and not only for this morning’s bout of rain. Another band of stronger storms is expected to move in for the daytime today. A rain jacket, umbrella, and rain boots would do you well today.

Otherwise, we’re getting the day started in the upper 60s to near 70 for most. Due to the clouds and anticipated showers and storms to move through, highs only top out in the upper 70s to near 80°.

It’s a cold front that’s generating another squall line feature that will move into the Panhandle today. Our first band will fade away through the early morning, but by the late morning and into the midday we’ll see the next batch move in. Some storms may be strong or severe with gusty winds our primary concerns and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

The cold front and today’s band of storms slides out to the east tonight with maybe a stray shower on the Forgotten Coast by sunrise tomorrow morning. Skies will turn sunny throughout the day on Friday and we’ll keep that running right through the Memorial Day Weekend.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy skies with showers and thunderstorms likely once again. Highs today reach up to near 80. Your 7 Day Forecast has skies clearing tomorrow and we’ll see sunny and warm conditions throughout our Memorial Day Weekend.

