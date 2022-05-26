Tips on homeowners insurance as hurricane season approaches

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With hurricane season upon us, going your homework to find a qualified homeowners insurance agency is important.

“You should really do your due diligence on the company,” said Casey Tuggle, owner of Tuggle Insurance Agency. “A lot of people go by price, but there are several companies here that had good rates last year but are no longer in business.”

Tuggle said the cheaper rates shouldn’t fool you and knowing what a policy includes is vital.

Flood insurance is separate from a standard homeowners insurance policy and only applies under certain situations.

“Flood is rising water, so I have people who call me up and say if my roof falls off and all my stuff gets wet, will that be flood insurance, and I’m like no, flood is from the ground up,” Tuggle said.

There are steps you can take if you aren’t sure you can afford homeowners insurance as hurricane season inches closer.

“The biggest thing you can do is get a wind mitigation inspection on your house,” Tuggle said. “That just has to do with how your roof is attached to your house.”

Installing clips onto your roof can also save you a lot of money.

“It only costs a couple thousand dollars to install and you could save $1,000 to $1,500 off of your rate,” Toggle said.

One homeowner explained why buying homeowners insurance helped him.

“When my home was hit by Michael a tree fell on it,” homeowner William Gladstone said. “I lost two bedrooms, a lot of possessions, and having insurance enabled us to not only replace the things that were lost but actually upgrade a little bit as well.”

Asking people you know for a reputable insurance agency can save you a lot of time and hassle as well.

