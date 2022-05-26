Vickie Taws wins the Golden Apple

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Even though the school year is now over, we want to honor one of our local teachers. Congratulations to this week’s Golden Apple winner, Vickie Taws.

Taws teaches high school-level algebra to 7th and 8th grade students at Jinks Middle School. She loves making math fun by making the class hands-on and doing activities.

For Taws, teaching and learning are treasures.

“Teaching when you instill knowledge into a child and you impact that knowledge and that desire to be a life long learner, that can’t be taken from you,” Taws said. “That’s a treasure, that you can keep forever.”

She is a lifelong learner and one of her favorite things to do is learn from her students.

Taws says the award means the world to her and it means she is a part of changing her student’s lives.

