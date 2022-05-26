Advertisement

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Expect another round of storms on Thursday
By Chris Smith
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Expect one more day of stormy weather in the panhandle before drier air moves in on Friday and lasts through the Memorial Day weekend. For tonight we can’t rule out spotty storms. Lows will be in the low to mid 70s. Storms will moves into our area Thursday morning and last through a good bit of the day. Highs will reach near 80. The rain chances will be 80% and rainfall totals could be as high as 1-3″+. The rain chances taper off Thursday night/Friday AM. Sunshine will rule the area with a slight drop in humidity through the weekend.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

