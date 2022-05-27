Advertisement

Bay County man wins Florida Lottery scratch-off game

James Whittington claimed his prize at the Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.
James Whittington claimed his prize at the Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.(Florida Lottery)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Mexico Beach man is the winner of a top prize of a Florida Lottery scratch-off game.

Lottery officials say James Whittington claimed a $5 million top prize from the $5,000,000 CASHWORD scratch-off game. The winning ticket was bought at St. Joes Food Market on Monument Avenue in Port St. Joe. Whittington chose to receive his winnings as a one-time lump-sum payment of $3,915,000.

Officials say scratch-off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, making up about 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1.3 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund in the fiscal year 2020-2021.

