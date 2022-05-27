Friday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning everyone and TGIF!

It’s a slightly active early morning on radar with the last gasp of our front creating a thin ribbon of passing showers early on. Most of this rain will be east of the region by sunrise with the exception of the Forgotten Coast. To the west where we have already seen the front pass through, some patchy dense fog is developing and won’t last long past sunrise. The rest of the day shapes up beautiful and mostly sunny!

We’ll get the day started on the mild and muggy side near the low 70s for most. Dress comfortably and grab the shades as sunshine returns to the Panhandle today. Temperatures will get much warmer than days prior that were cooled by midday and afternoon rains. Under the sun we’ll reach the 80s by mid morning and highs in the mid 80s on the coast to upper 80s inland.

The cold front responsible for yesterday’s rains never quite clears the Panhandle. But it’s parent trough in the upper atmosphere does. So we’ll see this front remain rather dormant overhead.

Having said that, with warm moist air still in place, we’ll see a 10% chance for a quick afternoon shower today and over the weekend. You’d be rather unlucky to catch it. But if you do, it won’t be a day killer. Any of these isolated small showers that try to develop in the afternoons, largely away from the coast, will last only 15-30min and you’re right back outside.

We’ll warm up our highs in the mostly sunny skies over the weekend and into Memorial day to the upper 80s, some by Monday may see 90.

Bottom Line...

For today, skies turn mostly sunny with a 10% chance for a stray inland shower late in the afternoon. Highs today top out in the mid to upper 80s. Your 7 Day Forecast has a beautiful Memorial Day Weekend ahead with warming temperatures in the afternoons.

