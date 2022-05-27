Advertisement

Haney Technical College students graduate

In Panama City, Haney Technical College students walked across the stage and into their next phase of life Thursday evening.(WJHG)
By Dani Travis
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In Panama City, Haney Technical College students walked across the stage and into their next phase of life Thursday evening.

The graduating class of more than 100 students gathered at Hiland Park Baptist Church. As of May 25, Haney has had a total of 170 Career Technical Education (CTE) program completers and 10 GED graduates. This graduating class has already successfully earned 63 industry certifications and that number will continue to rise as they take and pass more industry exams. Administrators said between Hurricane Michael and the pandemic, this graduating class has overcome many adversities to be here today.

Congratulations to the graduates of Haney Technical College.

