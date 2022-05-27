Hiland Park Elementary paraprofessional wins state School Employee of the Year

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Greg Lyon was surprised by staff members at Hiland Park Elementary School in Panama City Friday. When he walked through the doors, his coworkers gave him the news he won the Florida Department of Education’s School-Related Employee of the Year.

“I had no idea that I was going to make it all the way to number one in the state,” Lyon said.

Lyon is a paraprofessional at the school. He helps students who are struggling and assists the teacher in class.

The program honors one state representative and four finalists. Hiland Park Principal Ilea Faircloth said Lyon is not only a good employee but a wonderful human being.

“He is the most wonderful man you can think of and he is a wonderful representative for the state, the school, and our county. We’re just overjoyed,” Faircloth said.

Lyon also is a retired military vet and foster parent. He and his wife couldn’t be happier after they fostered a student from the school.

“They said, ‘Hey, we think she would be perfect with you,’ and we said absolutely, we didn’t even hesitate,” Lyon said.

An employee from Florida State University in Tallahassee won last year.

