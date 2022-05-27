Advertisement

‘I want to shoot up a school’: 18-year-old arrested after posting threats, officials say

A high school student in Michigan is facing charges after threatening to shoot up a school. (Source: WXYZ)
By Jim Kiertzner
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Just hours after a horrific shooting at an elementary school in Texas, a Michigan high school student threatened to shoot up a school.

Authorities said Joseph Ryan Vojnoski, 18, is currently facing charges for the threat and for using a computer to commit a crime.

“When somebody is speaking about doing it, and almost simultaneously when this was done, why wouldn’t we think that threat is going to be carried out? More importantly, the fact that guns were found,” Macomb County prosecutor Pete Lucido said.

Vojnoski has been held in custody since he was arrested earlier this week.

Authorities said they found Vojnoski ‘s Instagram post that read, “I want to shoot up a school for real.”

A judge was also told Vojnoski admitted making the statement on the internet.

His defense attorney told the judge that Vojnoski had not been in trouble and the guns belonged to his father, who kept them in a locked safe.

“99.99% of them turn to be a person seeking attention or just doing something dumb. It was not a real threat to the public,” Vojnoski’s defense attorney Paul Tafelski said.

Judge Douglas Sheperd ordered a mental health evaluation of Vojnoski to establish risk.

No specific school was named in Vojnoski’s alleged threat. But Lucido said everyone needs to watch for these, including kids in school.

“Please take the time to express it to your family, your peers, and the police department. If you say this is going down, there’s no reason to wait. It’s too late then if you wait,” Lucido said.

Copyright 2022 WXYZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frank Pollara is accused of stealing vehicles from a victim while presenting himself as a...
Panama City man arrested after contracting fraud investigation
Arrests have been made.
PCB Police arrest 21 men for human trafficking, internet crimes involving children
Dolores "Dolo" Boschert was found dead pinned under a Smith machine such as this one.
23-year-old paramedic dies when machine falls on her at gym
Sergeant Bailey and his son shared an emotional reunion.
Soldier returns home to watch his son graduate
Tanker crash on State Road 69 in Calhoun County
Tanker truck rolls over in Calhoun County

Latest News

Therapy dogs arrived in Uvalde, Texas on Wednesday.
Therapy dogs arrive in Uvalde in wake of mass shooting
Therapy dogs arrive in Uvalde in wake of mass shooting
FILE - President Donald Trump shakes hands with NRA executive vice president and CEO Wayne...
NRA meets in Texas amid protests after school massacre
The Department of Justice motion to oppose the conditional release of Timothy Hale-Cusanelli...
Former US Army reservist found guilty in Jan. 6 riot
The on-scene leader thought they were dealing with a barricaded subject and delayed entering...
LIVE: Officials hold briefing on Texas school shooting