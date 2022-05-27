Advertisement

Local farms host Flower Farm Tour

Black Barn Blossoms (pictured) is located in Vernon and has been in business for three years.
Black Barn Blossoms (pictured) is located in Vernon and has been in business for three years.(WJHG/WECP)
By Ramsey Romero
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - When Gina Hamilton’s husband retired, they weren’t sure what they were going to do. Soon, they moved to Washington County and started a new adventure.

“I came across a flower farm named Florette, and when I saw all the beautiful flowers she was growing, I’m like, ‘That’s what I want to do,’ so that’s how I got into it,” Hamilton said.

Now their flower farm, Black Barn Blossoms, grows and sells all types of fresh flowers, but many people still don’t know about them.

“We are really trying to bring awareness to the public to buy local, support your local farmers,” Hamilton said.

Black Barn Blossoms is just one of the four farms participating, and those involved encourage everyone to visit all the farms in the tri-county area. The other farms are Fussell’s Daylily Farm, No Place Like Holmes Farm, and Southern Grace Lavender Farm. All the farms are located in Washington, Holmes, or Bay Counties.

“The three other farms each will have something different set up at their farm [Saturday], as well as us, so it’s just like a farm hop,” Hamilton said.

We’re told visiting the local farms not only ensures fresh, local flowers, but also supports the people in your community.

“You know, we sell flowers and that’s how we feed our families,” Hamilton said. “Also, it’s bringing jobs to the area, and it’s supporting our local economy.”

So when you’re looking for the perfect flower arrangement for any occasion, consider buying local.

The Flower Farm Tour will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 27.

For more information on the Flower Farm Tour, and a map of the farms participating, visit https://blackbarnblossoms.com/special-event.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frank Pollara is accused of stealing vehicles from a victim while presenting himself as a...
Panama City man arrested after contracting fraud investigation
Arrests have been made.
PCB Police arrest 21 men for human trafficking, internet crimes involving children
Dolores "Dolo" Boschert was found dead pinned under a Smith machine such as this one.
23-year-old paramedic dies when machine falls on her at gym
Sergeant Bailey and his son shared an emotional reunion.
Soldier returns home to watch his son graduate
Tanker crash on State Road 69 in Calhoun County
Tanker truck rolls over in Calhoun County

Latest News

New Thrill Ride At WonderWorks
New Thrill Ride at Wonderworks
Greg Lyon, his wife, and foster child at Hiland Park Elementary School.
Hiland Park Elementary paraprofessional wins state School Employee of the Year
Brandon Tyus is wanted in connection with an armed robbery in Panama City Beach.
Man wanted in connection with Panama City Beach armed robbery
James Whittington claimed his prize at the Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.
Bay County man wins Florida Lottery scratch-off game