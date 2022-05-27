Advertisement

Man wanted in connection with Panama City Beach armed robbery

Brandon Tyus is wanted in connection with an armed robbery in Panama City Beach.
Brandon Tyus is wanted in connection with an armed robbery in Panama City Beach.(Bay County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they say could be armed and dangerous.

Deputies say early Thursday morning, Brandon Earl Tyus robbed the Easy Way Gas Station on Thomas Drive in Panama City Beach. They say he was armed with a silver and black semiautomatic pistol.

They say Tyus has multiple connections throughout the Panhandle, including Holmes, Washington, and Jackson Counties. He is described as 6′2″, about 200 pounds, has a bald head, green eyes, and numerous tattoos including some on top of his head and the right side of his neck.

Deputies say he is believed to be armed and dangerous at this time. He is also a person of interest in other violent crimes in the area.

If you see Tyus, or know anything about his whereabouts, contact the Bay County Sheriff’s Office at 850-747-4700 or CrimeStoppers at 850-785-TIPS or **TIPS.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frank Pollara is accused of stealing vehicles from a victim while presenting himself as a...
Panama City man arrested after contracting fraud investigation
Arrests have been made.
PCB Police arrest 21 men for human trafficking, internet crimes involving children
Dolores "Dolo" Boschert was found dead pinned under a Smith machine such as this one.
23-year-old paramedic dies when machine falls on her at gym
Sergeant Bailey and his son shared an emotional reunion.
Soldier returns home to watch his son graduate
Tanker crash on State Road 69 in Calhoun County
Tanker truck rolls over in Calhoun County

Latest News

James Whittington claimed his prize at the Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.
Bay County man wins Florida Lottery scratch-off game
A large chunk of the money goes towards having more eyes on the sandy beaches. The TDC helps...
Bay County TDC puts $3 million into public safety
L to R: Justin Jarrard, Mary Allison Foxworth
Stolen property found during Holmes County arrest
WonderWorks is unveiling the new Grave Digger ride.
A new thrill ride is coming to WonderWorks