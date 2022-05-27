Man wanted in connection with Panama City Beach armed robbery

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they say could be armed and dangerous.

Deputies say early Thursday morning, Brandon Earl Tyus robbed the Easy Way Gas Station on Thomas Drive in Panama City Beach. They say he was armed with a silver and black semiautomatic pistol.

They say Tyus has multiple connections throughout the Panhandle, including Holmes, Washington, and Jackson Counties. He is described as 6′2″, about 200 pounds, has a bald head, green eyes, and numerous tattoos including some on top of his head and the right side of his neck.

Deputies say he is believed to be armed and dangerous at this time. He is also a person of interest in other violent crimes in the area.

If you see Tyus, or know anything about his whereabouts, contact the Bay County Sheriff’s Office at 850-747-4700 or CrimeStoppers at 850-785-TIPS or **TIPS.

