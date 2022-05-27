Advertisement

New Panama City performing arts and events center in talks

By Dani Travis
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 8:26 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Commissioners are working to bring a new performing arts and events center to the downtown area.

Officials said this will take the place of the Marina Civic Center that was destroyed in Hurricane Michael. At a public workshop Thursday, they discussed the first phase of the project

Officials said they’re working to find a new location and how many seats the center will hold.

The plan is for it to be a multi-purpose center, making the building flexible and sustainable.

“The reason we need flexibility is because there were nights, days after days, that the {marina} civic center sat. It was built in a time, the late 50′s that you basically had ‘here’s a building and here one use it has for it.’ Sometimes people worry about things being used too much or getting too much wear and tear, that’s what we want. We want our community to be using these assets every day, or as much as we possibly can,” Panama City City Commissioner Jenna Haligas said.

Engineers and contractors will now take the public feedback from the workshop Thursday and bring back designs for July’s workshop.

