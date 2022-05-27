Advertisement

North Florida Motorplex to take the holiday weekend off

By Scott Rossman
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The North Florida Motorplex has seen several weekends full of racing up there since the track opened in late March. Despite a couple of bouts with Mother Nature, they have been able to get in some great mano a mano drag races.

They’ve been able to run several times in the ongoing season long Monster Energy Points race, and with them they are taking the weekend off so folks can celebrate the long Holiday weekend with family and friends.

In terms of standings, it’s Tim Draughon leading the way, followed by Scott Crosby and Jimmy Dixion is third. As for the Pro Mods, Matt Nowling leads the way, Jerry Self second and Joey Branhoff is third.

The raceway is drawing competitors from seven to 10 hours away on a regular basis. The racing resumes next Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

