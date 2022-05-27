Advertisement

Panama City one step closer to modernizing historic Martin Theater

By Dani Travis
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In an effort to bridge the gap between old and new, Panama City officials said they’re one step closer to a modernized Martin Theater.

City officials, engineers, and the public met Thursday during a public workshop to discuss interior renovation design updates for the historic downtown building. The theme of the interior is said to recreate the ambiance of the art deco period in the 1920s, but with a cool, modern vibe. Designs show the new theater will include amenities such as the “Tennessee House” and “The Ritz.” It will also include bars, a restaurant, and the movie theater will be turned into a theater for the arts. Mayor Greg Brudnicki describes the future of the martin theater as a focal point to downtown.

“That building is going to be something people come to Panama City. If just to go in there and look out the windows, to go in there and have a drink, to go in there and experience the deja vu of Panama City in the 1920′s. If we can make it look like that picture of the inside, I am going to be really impressed,” said Brudnicki.

Brudnicki said they’re 90% complete with the interior renovation designs. Engineers and contractors will now take the public feedback from Thursday and bring back the final designs for the next workshop held in July.

The rain is moving out and the sun is returning to the panhandle.
Thursday Evening Forecast
Thursday Evening Forecast
