Thursday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Showers and thunderstorms have moved out of northwest Florida and calm conditions have taken their place. Tomorrow will be comfortable and clear with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the mid 80′s. That trend continues into Memorial Day weekend with some stronger winds helping to reduce humidity Friday into Sunday. High pressure continues throughout the weekend with high’s reaching the upper 80′s in inland areas while staying in the mid 80′s along the coast. Overall, conditions look great for your Memorial Day cookout!

Get all the details on the weekend forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

