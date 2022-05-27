Today’s Tunes with True Soul

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - NewsChannel 7 Today is kicking off summer with live music on Friday mornings.

During the summer, Today’s Tunes will feature local musicians and their original music, and also share where you can find them performing around the community.

Today’s Tunes first-ever segment featured Glenn B and Cassandra with True Soul. You can find True Soul on social media here. Glenn B performed two original songs; All I do and Begging you to Stay. His daughter, Cassandra, joined for the third song and they sang If You Love Me.

You can find True Soul around town on Friday at Baracuda Beach, Saturday at The Alibi Beach Lounge & Grill, and Sunday at The Big Chill, formerly The Hub.

To hear some tunes from True Soul, you can watch the segments attached to this article.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.