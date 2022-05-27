Advertisement

Today’s Tunes with True Soul

By Sam Martello
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - NewsChannel 7 Today is kicking off summer with live music on Friday mornings.

During the summer, Today’s Tunes will feature local musicians and their original music, and also share where you can find them performing around the community.

Today’s Tunes first-ever segment featured Glenn B and Cassandra with True Soul. You can find True Soul on social media here. Glenn B performed two original songs; All I do and Begging you to Stay. His daughter, Cassandra, joined for the third song and they sang If You Love Me.

You can find True Soul around town on Friday at Baracuda Beach, Saturday at The Alibi Beach Lounge & Grill, and Sunday at The Big Chill, formerly The Hub.

To hear some tunes from True Soul, you can watch the segments attached to this article.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frank Pollara is accused of stealing vehicles from a victim while presenting himself as a...
Panama City man arrested after contracting fraud investigation
Arrests have been made.
PCB Police arrest 21 men for human trafficking, internet crimes involving children
Dolores "Dolo" Boschert was found dead pinned under a Smith machine such as this one.
23-year-old paramedic dies when machine falls on her at gym
Tanker crash on State Road 69 in Calhoun County
Tanker truck rolls over in Calhoun County
Bright and early Wednesday morning, a select few Bay Point tenants got to steer in and take...
Front row boats take their slips early at Point South Marina at Bay Point

Latest News

Rebuilding Mexico Beach
Mexico Beach Rebuild
Rip Current Safety
Rip Current Safety
Faces and Places of The Panhandle Ms. Black Retires
Faces and Places of The Panhandle Ms. Black Retires
Today's Tunes If You Love Me
Today's Tunes 'If You Love Me'