Advertisement

Woman charged after 4 dogs died in car while she ate lunch at restaurant, police say

Tesia White, 25, was arrested and charged with four counts of felony animal cruelty.
Tesia White, 25, was arrested and charged with four counts of felony animal cruelty.(Volusia County Corrections)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (Gray News) – A woman is facing felony animal cruelty charges after she left four dogs in her vehicle while she ate lunch, resulting in their deaths, according to police.

According to New Smyrna Beach police, 25-year-old Tesia White from Missouri left four dogs in her vehicle with the air conditioning on and the windows up while she ate lunch at a restaurant Thursday afternoon.

Police said White checked on the dogs once during her meal, and they were OK at the time. But when she finished her lunch an hour later, White found all four dogs dead in the car.

Police said the dogs were a 4-year-old goldendoodle, two 12-week-old goldendoodle puppies, and a 2-year-old boxer.

White was arrested and charged with four counts of felony animal cruelty. She was booked into the Volusia County Branch Jail on a $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frank Pollara is accused of stealing vehicles from a victim while presenting himself as a...
Panama City man arrested after contracting fraud investigation
Arrests have been made.
PCB Police arrest 21 men for human trafficking, internet crimes involving children
Dolores "Dolo" Boschert was found dead pinned under a Smith machine such as this one.
23-year-old paramedic dies when machine falls on her at gym
Tanker crash on State Road 69 in Calhoun County
Tanker truck rolls over in Calhoun County
Sergeant Bailey and his son shared an emotional reunion.
Soldier returns home to watch his son graduate

Latest News

A high school student in Michigan is facing charges after threatening to shoot up a school....
‘I want to shoot up a school’: 18-year-old arrested after posting threats, officials say
The on-scene leader thought they were dealing with a barricaded subject and delayed entering...
Police waited 48 minutes in school before pursuing shooter
Only wreckage is left after a home exploded in Pottstown, Pa., overnight.
5 dead after house explosion in Pennsylvania; 2 injured
FILE - President Donald Trump shakes hands with NRA executive vice president and CEO Wayne...
Amid protests, NRA meets in Texas after school massacre