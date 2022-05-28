Local law enforcement agencies urge folks not to drink and drive ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - “We do anticipate big crowds on Panama City Beach and so in anticipation of that we’ll be having extra patrol out on the beach and those areas that have been most affected for sure,” Ruth Corley, Bay County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer said.

With the upcoming holiday local law enforcement officials know people will be drinking, however, they have a straightforward rule: don’t drink and drive.

Agencies like Bay County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Highway Patrol are coming together to crackdown.

“We’ve teamed up, and our job is to get out here and enforce safety laws with Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation with BUIs and boater safety. We’re out here teaming up trying to make sure people are wearing their seat belts, and driving at a safe speed. Putting any distractive devices down, and most of all not drinking and driving,” Florida Highway Patrol Lieutenant Jason King said.

Despite the multiple celebrations people will be partaking in, agencies want folks to really take in the true meaning of the upcoming holiday.

“Take time and observe the holiday, it’s not really necessarily a time to celebrate but it’s a time to remember and honor those who have given their life. So that we can enjoy the life we have here in this country,” Corley said.

“We’re thankful that you’re here to recognize Memorial Day weekend for those that have sacrificed their lives here in Panama City. Tyndall Air Force Base, the Naval Dive Base is here. Perfect place to celebrate, but do it respectfully,” King said.

King re-iterates the biggest takeaway law enforcement wants folks to remember this weekend.

“Stay alive don’t drink and drive, put down the device that distracts you and just enjoy the beaches and the scenery and just stay safe,” King said.

Law enforcement officials will remain out and about all weekend long, to achieve a united goal, for you to make it home and to make it there safe.

Another point law enforcement officials wanted to make is the consequences of getting caught.

You could be arrested and owe thousands of dollars in fines, 30 years in prison, and never able to drive again. That’s all nothing compared to the worst case scenario: being dead.

Both agencies are also running a Click It or Ticket campaign this weekend, so make sure you’re buckled up.

