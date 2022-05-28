SWFD recuses four swimmers

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Four swimmers were rescued from the Gulf Saturday afternoon.

The South Walton Fire District officials report that the incident occurred at 1:20 p.m. behind the Surf Hit restaurant, 0.2 miles from the closest lifeguard tower.

Lifeguards said they entered the water and made contact with the swimmers and began securing them to rescue equipment for the swim back to shore.

Officials report that one of the swimmers, a 30-year-old female, began speaking in short sentences on their way back to shore. They said her medical condition deteriorated.

Lifeguards brought all four swimmers back to shore and said they administered life-saving care to the female patient. She was then transported to the hospital in critical condition.

None of the other patients required transport.

SWFD reports that it is not clear whether the woman’s condition was related to the drowning event or a potential medical emergency that happened while she was in the water.

Lifeguards said yellow flags were flying for moderate risk of rip currents and hazards at the time of the rescue.

Officials ask that the public keep all beach access points and parking lots accessible for emergency vehicles. Anyone witnessing an emergency incident taking place should leave room for first responders on the scene.

