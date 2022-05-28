Advertisement

Walton hires Matt Anderson as boy’s basketball coach

By Julia Daniels
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Walton has hired Matt Anderson to replace Matthew Nichols as the boy’s basketball coach.

Coach Anderson is no stranger to the area. His career began as an assistant at Ponce De Leon. He then moved to be an assistant at Malone before taking over as head coach for his last six years there in the late 90′s winning six consecutive state championships with the Tigers during that time, four as the head coach, before taking over at Ponce De Leon for four years. He then headed to Bay for four years, after that heading to Chipola as an assistant for Greg Heiar, went to Graceville for four years, before heading to Marianna for two years, and then he headed to Lincoln for the past five years where the team went 94-40 in his time before his hiring now with Walton.

Coach said the move was prompted by closer proximity to his mom, better pay, and community support unique to schools in a small town.

He added that he was excited to work with the administration at Walton High School, along with the other coaches on staff.

The first order of business for the Braves under his lead is summer ball, playing a schedule already put in place by Coach Nichols.

