Advertisement

Weekend Forecast

A Picture Perfect Memorial Day Weekend
By Chris Smith
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Stormy conditions are now a distant afterthought after a perfect day today across northwest Florida. Skies will remain clear into the evening hours tonight with light to calm winds and low temperatures in the mid to upper 60′s. If you’re looking to take advantage of some cooler conditions, you’ll want to be up early, as temperatures will soon race back into the mid 80′s through the morning and mid-day hours. Afternoon high temperatures will sit around the mid 80′s along the coast and slightly warmer in inland areas thanks to an abundance of sunshine. This sunshine will continue to be the story through the remainder of Memorial Day Weekend as skies will be mostly clear once again for Sunday and Monday, with highs hanging around the mid 80′s. Morning lows will creep up into the low 70′s through this time frame as well, and humidity will increase again as we get closer to next week, where we may see a slight change in our weather pattern.

Get the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com weathercast.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frank Pollara is accused of stealing vehicles from a victim while presenting himself as a...
Panama City man arrested after contracting fraud investigation
Florida resident James Whittington cashed in on a $5M Florida Lottery jackpot while playing the...
Bay County man wins Florida Lottery scratch-off game
Arrests have been made.
PCB Police arrest 21 men for human trafficking, internet crimes involving children
Dolores "Dolo" Boschert was found dead pinned under a Smith machine such as this one.
23-year-old paramedic dies when machine falls on her at gym
Sergeant Bailey and his son shared an emotional reunion.
Soldier returns home to watch his son graduate

Latest News

Meteorologist Ryan Michaels has sunshine through much of our Friday.
Friday Forecast
The rain is moving out and the sun is returning to the panhandle.
Thursday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels says another batch of storms moves in today.
Thursday Forecast
More rain is in the forecast for Thursday
Wednesday Evening Forecast