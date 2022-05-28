Weekend Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Stormy conditions are now a distant afterthought after a perfect day today across northwest Florida. Skies will remain clear into the evening hours tonight with light to calm winds and low temperatures in the mid to upper 60′s. If you’re looking to take advantage of some cooler conditions, you’ll want to be up early, as temperatures will soon race back into the mid 80′s through the morning and mid-day hours. Afternoon high temperatures will sit around the mid 80′s along the coast and slightly warmer in inland areas thanks to an abundance of sunshine. This sunshine will continue to be the story through the remainder of Memorial Day Weekend as skies will be mostly clear once again for Sunday and Monday, with highs hanging around the mid 80′s. Morning lows will creep up into the low 70′s through this time frame as well, and humidity will increase again as we get closer to next week, where we may see a slight change in our weather pattern.

