BCSO arrests suspect wanted for armed robbery

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A multi-county manhunt ends with the arrest of an alleged armed robbery suspect Brandon Earl Tyus Friday evening.

According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, investigators received information that Tyus was at a home off of SR 73 in Calhoun County.

Officials said BCSO along with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office and U.S Marshals Fugitive Task Force went to the home around 10 p.m. Deputies said that when they arrived Tyus went into the woods behind the home.

BCSO Air One was on scene and used a new camera system and located Tyus.

Tyus was arrested and taken into custody.

