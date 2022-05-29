Memorial Day BBQ event raises money for victims of child abuse

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center held the second Memorial Day weekend ‘Red, White, and BBQ’ event at McKenzie Park on Saturday. The event raises money for children who are victims of sexual violence.

“If a mother needs a bed for a child or if a child is removed from the house and they need a bed or they need clothing, the Children’s Advocacy Center can provide that for them,” Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center Board Member Jeremy Mathis said.

The community came together for a barbecue competition, cornhole tournament, and live music.

“I think it is a wonderful cause and everyone should come out and donate, kids are important in life,” Panama City Resident Kori Saucier said.

The center provides services such as emotional support and medical treatment. For more information, head to https://www.gulfcoastcac.org/.

