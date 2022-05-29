Advertisement

Memorial Day BBQ event raises money for victims of child abuse

Gulf Coast Children's Advocacy Center held the Memorial Day BBQ fundraiser at McKenzie Park in...
Gulf Coast Children's Advocacy Center held the Memorial Day BBQ fundraiser at McKenzie Park in Panama City.(WJHG)
By Sayona Khandwalla
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center held the second Memorial Day weekend ‘Red, White, and BBQ’ event at McKenzie Park on Saturday. The event raises money for children who are victims of sexual violence.

“If a mother needs a bed for a child or if a child is removed from the house and they need a bed or they need clothing, the Children’s Advocacy Center can provide that for them,” Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center Board Member Jeremy Mathis said.

The community came together for a barbecue competition, cornhole tournament, and live music.

“I think it is a wonderful cause and everyone should come out and donate, kids are important in life,” Panama City Resident Kori Saucier said.

The center provides services such as emotional support and medical treatment. For more information, head to https://www.gulfcoastcac.org/.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida resident James Whittington cashed in on a $5M Florida Lottery jackpot while playing the...
Bay County man wins Florida Lottery scratch-off game
Frank Pollara is accused of stealing vehicles from a victim while presenting himself as a...
Panama City man arrested after contracting fraud investigation
Brandon Tyus is wanted in connection with an armed robbery in Panama City Beach.
Man wanted in connection with Panama City Beach armed robbery
L to R: Justin Jarrard, Mary Allison Foxworth
Stolen property found during Holmes County arrest
Sergeant Bailey and his son shared an emotional reunion.
Soldier returns home to watch his son graduate

Latest News

saturday forecast
Weekend Forecast
Brandon Tyus was arrested for armed robbery in Panama City Beach.
BCSO arrests suspect wanted for armed robbery
SWFD recuses four swimmers
SWFD rescues four swimmers
With the upcoming holiday local law enforcement officials know people will be partaking in...
Local law enforcement agencies urge folks not to drink and drive ahead of Memorial Day Weekend