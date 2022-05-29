Advertisement

Prosecutors: Chicago woman admitted smothering daughter, 8

Andreal Hagler, 38, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of her 8-year-old...
Andreal Hagler, 38, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of her 8-year-old daughter, Amaria Osby.(Source: Chicago Police Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - Prosecutors say a Chicago woman smothered her daughter with a plastic bag on her eighth birthday while the girl screamed “Momma, stop,” because she believed her daughter didn’t love her anymore.

Thirty-eight-year-old Andreal Hagler has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of her daughter, Amaria Osby. The girl was found dead in their apartment Wednesday.

While in custody, Hagler admitted that, the night before, she and Amaria said their prayers before bed around 8 or 9 p.m., and then she began doing PCP and smothered Amaria with a plastic bag, as her daughter screamed “Momma, stop.”

Hagler is being held without bail.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida resident James Whittington cashed in on a $5M Florida Lottery jackpot while playing the...
Bay County man wins Florida Lottery scratch-off game
Frank Pollara is accused of stealing vehicles from a victim while presenting himself as a...
Panama City man arrested after contracting fraud investigation
Brandon Tyus is wanted in connection with an armed robbery in Panama City Beach.
Man wanted in connection with Panama City Beach armed robbery
L to R: Justin Jarrard, Mary Allison Foxworth
Stolen property found during Holmes County arrest
Sergeant Bailey and his son shared an emotional reunion.
Soldier returns home to watch his son graduate

Latest News

Russia's war in Ukraine is causing a food supply crisis for the entire world.
Russia takes small cities, aims to widen east Ukraine battle
Gulf Coast Children's Advocacy Center held the Memorial Day BBQ fundraiser at McKenzie Park in...
Memorial Day BBQ event raises money for victims of child abuse
saturday forecast
Weekend Forecast
Brandon Tyus was arrested for armed robbery in Panama City Beach.
BCSO arrests suspect wanted for armed robbery