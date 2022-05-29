Advertisement

Staying safe on the waters this Memorial Day Weekend

Florida Highway Patrol and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission have partnered up...
Florida Highway Patrol and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission have partnered up to make sure folks stay safe throughout the holiday weekend.(WJHG/WECP)
By Tony Reese
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida Highway Patrol Troopers and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission have partnered up to make sure folks stay safe throughout the holiday weekend.

“We’re out in force looking for impaired drivers on the water. As well as what our partners at FHP are for land-based DUI investigations,” Lieutenant John Allen, with FWC Bay County said.

“Enforcing DUIs, while they enforce BUIs and bringing home the safety message,” Lieutenant Jason King, with the Florida Highway Patrol Troop A said.

The FWC is encouraging the following tips on staying safe on the word.

“Looking for the boating safety gear that’s required, the life jackets, a throw cushion if it required, a fire extinguisher is required. Flares, sound-producing devices, and even vessel registration,” Allen said.

These are just a few initiatives folks can continue to follow to achieve one goal.

“To be safe while we’re out here on the water. The water is unforgiving, when things happen you’re not staying on dry grounds,” Allen said.

Stay safe if you’re going out and about this holiday weekend.

“If you can help it after you’ve been drinking,” you know we have Uber, we have Lyft, we have designated drivers, we have wrecking companies that will take you home. You have walked, there are so many other options you have. Use those, don’t drink and drive,” King said.

For more tips and information on boating safety, visit the FWC Facebook page and website.

For general driving safety, visit FHP’s Facebook page and website.

