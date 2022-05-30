Memorial Day observance at Kent Forest Lawn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you’re looking for things to do this Memorial Day, there is a special event being held in Panama City to honor our country’s fallen heroes.

John Deegins, Director of the Bay County Veteran Service, stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio to tell viewers more about the event.

The event will be held at the Kent-Forest Lawn Funeral Home and Cemetery at 10 a.m. There will be a presentation, guest speakers, and music sung by our very own NewsChannel 7′s Neysa Wilkens.

To learn more about the observance, watch the video attached to this story.

